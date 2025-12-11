2 shot at apartment complex near Greenbriar Mall

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Continental Colony Pkwy. SW just after 9:46 p.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The Retreat at Greenbriar apartments are located near Greenbriar Mall.

Both victims were alert, conscious and breathing. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Investigators have not commented on who the victims are or what led up to the shooting.

