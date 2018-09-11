Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lands 'Ebony' cover alongside Harris, Booker

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is one of three people featured on Ebony Magazine's October cover. Bottoms, along with United States Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and United States Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), are highlighted in the publication's political issue.
NOT Politics as Usual: @KamalaHarris, @KeishaBottoms & @CoryBooker Call It How They See It in EBONY’s Political Issue. For more Inside EBONY visit https://t.co/G7nqMKLpb5 - https://t.co/SrzUlT3Twv pic.twitter.com/5W56h3BFg9— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) September 11, 2018
Bottoms shared the news on her Twitter page.
Thank you @EbonyMag for the honor of joining @CoryBooker & @KamalaHarris on this historic cover. Your timeless voice is greatly appreciated. https://t.co/J8krtxSkiO— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) September 11, 2018
The national monthly magazine was founded in 1945. It has featured public figures in the African-American community including politicians, humanitarians, recording artists and award-winning actors.
For more on the latest issue, click here.
