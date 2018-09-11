  • Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms lands 'Ebony' cover alongside Harris, Booker

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is one of three people featured on Ebony Magazine's October cover. Bottoms, along with United States Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and United States Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), are highlighted in the publication's political issue.

    Bottoms shared the news on her Twitter page. 

    The national monthly magazine was founded in 1945. It has featured public figures in the African-American community including politicians, humanitarians, recording artists and award-winning actors.

    For more on the latest issue, click here.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories