Mayfield Dairy closing Braselton plant, laying off 108 workers

Mayfield Dairy is closing its plant in Braselton, laying off more than 100 people, according to a letter sent to the town’s mayor.
The company, owned by Dean Foods, initially announced it would close the dairy plant’s visitor center on July 19. That was three days after a letter was sent to Braselton Mayor Bill Orr, saying all 108 of the plant’s employees would be laid off.
The layoffs will begin Sept. 16 and are expected to be complete by Nov. 30, the letter says. August 31 is the last day the visitor center, which serves ice cream, will be open.
Dean Foods did not immediately return requests for comment.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
