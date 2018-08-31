SCARY: Deputies say there have been attempted child abductions, including at popular park

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A mother told Channel 2 Action News she stopped a man from kidnapping her son -- and she's not alone.
Spalding County deputies said there have been two recent child abduction attempts involving a white van at Orchard Hill Park in Griffin.
Investigators suspect a man and woman involved in each case may know each other.
The mother describes the frightening moments a man tried to grab her son, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Deputies are interviewing witnesses in hopes of developing some suspect sketches.
