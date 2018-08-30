700,000 visitors expected to flock to Atlanta as several big events get underway

ATLANTA - Some 700,000 people are expected to pour into Atlanta over the weekend, as several big events get underway starting tonight.
They include DragonCon, Atlanta Black Gay Pride and the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Classic between Auburn and Washington at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Parking is already at a premium across downtown, which is why police are recommending visitors to use MARTA.
Atlanta police said Thursday that they are prepared and will be using all their resources to keep everyone safe.
