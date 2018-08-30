WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump told Congressional leaders on Thursday that he is canceling a scheduled 2.1 percent pay increase for civilian federal workers in 2019, saying the move is needed to deal with rising federal deficits.
Trump informed House and Senate leaders in a letter sent Thursday.
“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course,” the President wrote. “I view the increases that would otherwise take effect as inappropriate.”
Trump says in the letter that locality pay increases would cost $25 billion, on top of a 2.1 percent across-the-board increase for most civilian government employees.
Trump says he's determined that for 2019 "both across-the-board pay increases and locality pay increases will be set at zero."
