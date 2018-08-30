Atlanta 4th in nation for new HIV diagnoses, CDC says

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Atlanta fourth in the country for new HIV diagnoses within certain populations.
Local health officials say African American men and women in Atlanta are disproportionately impacted by the epidemic.
Last year, an AIDs specialist compared the problem to that of a third world country.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston has been following this story for about two years now. He's learned awareness and funding continue to be an issue.
"i started speaking on HIV issues, before it was HIV," said Jeff Graham.
Graham and dozens of others gathered at Atlanta City Council chambers to talk about the city's continued HIV epidemic. HIV and AIDS cases have decreased in most populations expect for young African American teens and young people.
"Because for their lives, things have not changed that much. This is the crisis we have," Graham said.
