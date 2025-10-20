Mary Mac’s Tea Room turns 80, offering customers this iconic dessert for free

An Atlanta institution turns 80 years old on Monday.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened in 1945 and remains the quintessential eatery for Southern comfort food. It’s known across the country for its Southern staples such as fried chicken, collard greens, pot roast, fried green tomatoes and pot liquor.

The restaurant will mark the occasion with an all-day celebration and a special treat for customers.

Anyone who purchases an entree will receive a free slice of Mary Mac’s peach cobbler.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room has seen its fair share of historical moments and famous guests to walk through its doors. It has also overcome setbacks.

Part of the restaurant’s roof collapsed on March 6, 2024 during a period of heavy rain that moved through midtown Atlanta.

Mary Mac’s reopened two months later, but with limited space. It reopened to full capacity back in February.

