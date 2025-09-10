Georgia restaurant named one of 50 best in the country

ATLANTA — The New York Times unveiled its 2025 list of 50 Best Restaurants in America.

The list features one restaurant from nearly every state. An Alpine-inspired restaurant in Atlanta made the cut for Georgia.

Avize opened in Oct. 2024 on Brady Ave. in west midtown. The menu features a mix of French, Italian, Swiss, German, and Austrian dishes.

Food writer Kim Severson highlighted Avize’s lemon pepper frog legs, trout crudo and “Bolognese made from fermented carrot with a touch of horseradish and mint.“

You can click here for the full list.

New York Times sent 14 reporters and editors to hundreds of restaurants. They either showed up or booked reservations without revealing they work for the Times.

