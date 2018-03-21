MARTA will provide additional service for NCAA Tournament

ATLANTA - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will provide additional service Thursday and Saturday for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen and Elite 8 Games.
MARTA’s extra service will include extra trains, buses and staff. The games on Thursday and Saturday will be held at Philips Arena. MARTA, which expects the games to draw tens of thousands of people, will provide additional rail and bus service on both evenings, with extra trains and buses on standby. Airport service will be available on both the Red and Gold Lines until game crowds clear.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 wanted after man shot, killed while helping friends change tire
- 'The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.' - A Family 2 Family special
- Austin serial bombing suspect identified
In addition, Philips Arena and Five Points Stations will be staffed with more station agents to load trains quickly and prevent overcrowding on platforms. Peachtree Center, North Springs, Doraville, Indian Creek, H.E. Holmes and College Park will also receive additional staff.
Riders are encouraged to buy a round-trip Breeze card at the beginning of the evening to avoid long lines on the return.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}