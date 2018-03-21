  • 5 wanted after man shot, killed while helping friends change tire

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities early Wednesday released photos of five people believed to be connected to death of a father who was gunned down while helping friends change a tire at a south Fulton County gas station.

    Now investigators need people who know the individuals to come forward.

    About 3 a.m. Tuesday, Elliot Jacoby Johnson was called to the Valero on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near I-20 to assist his friends, Channel 2's Christian Jennings said. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    After getting into an argument with regulars at the gas station, someone pulled out a gun, opened fire and killed him, Fulton police told Channel 2 Action News. 

    Surveillance footage captured the deadly shooting and the five people police are now looking for. 

    Anyone who can help identify them is asked to call police.

