0 Lone witness back on stand in Tex McIver murder trial

ATLANTA - Week two of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

On Monday, Diane McIver’s close friend Dani Jo Carter took the stand to talk about what happened on the night of the shooting. Last week, prosecutors called police investigators, ER nurses and doctors from Emory University Hospital and close family friends to the stand. Today, Carter is back on the stand for more questions.

11:17 a.m.

Austin Schwall was born in 2006, at the time the McIvers and Dani Jo Carter were no longer as close as they had been. Defense attorney Bruce Harvey is making the point that she wouldn’t have known what the financial arrangements were for their godson, Austin Schwall.

He is also making the point that her friendship was with both Diane and Tex after the friendship was revived in 2009.

Despite her being a regular at the ranch, Dani Jo Carter never rode together with the McIvers to the ranch prior to the weekend of the shooting.

10:50 a.m.

Defense attorney Bruce Harvey is now beginning his questioning of the star witness for the prosecution, Dani Jo Carter. Harvey is recounting Diane McIver’s first marriage and a long, bitter divorce. Carter was her friend before and during that marriage and was present when Tex and Diane first began a relationship. Carter agrees that Tex McIver was a gentlemanly suitor who pursued Diane, even though she was initially reluctant.

Before the McIvers were married, Dani Jo Carter had helped Tex choose a wedding ring. Yet around that time the two women’s friendship was broken by Carter’s drinking.

“The distance between you and Diane was so great at that time that you weren’t even invited to the wedding.” Harvey said. As of September 2005 they drifted further apart and it wasn’t until 2009 that the two women repaired their friendship, Carter said.

10:30 a.m.

After Dani Jo Carter identifies several photos of people who were within the McIver’s orbit, a morning break is called.

10:05 a.m.

Rucker is asking Dani Jo Carter about the several occasions when she took a loan from Diane McIver. “We signed documents just like you were at the bank. With collateral.” Interest was also charged. “I was comfortable with it and she was,” Carter said.

Carter’s largest loan was for $15,000 for a car purchase. That loan was still in existence when McIver died.

Carter had set up automatic payments to Diane McIver’s accounts to repay that loan.

9:50 a.m.

From her time on the McIver’s ranch, where they occasionally took target practice, Dani Jo Carter is recounting Tex McIver’s safety practices on the range there. She said he exercised care and cautioned others about safe gun handling.

Carter also talks about Tex McIver teaching his godson, Austin Schwall, to handle a gun safely beginning at age 9 or 10. The guns at the ranch were kept in a gunsafe, she said, in addition to guns at the condo where the McIvers lived in Buckhead. Tex McIver had eye and ear protection for use on the gun range at the ranch.

9:30 a.m.

Clint Rucker is again questioning Dani Jo Carter, Diane McIver’s close friend, about Tex McIver’s request that she lie to police about how she came to be at the Emory University Hospital emergency room on the night of the shooting. She drove Tex and Diane McIver to the hospital following the shooting inside the SUV.

She has testified she refused to lie about her role in the incident and say that she had just arrived at the hospital as a friend of the family.

She later told the Atlanta Police officers investigating the shooting about Tex McIver’s request. However, she did agree to accompany Tex McIver to Channel 2 Action News reporter Dale Cardwell’s house on Oct. 5 to talk about the shooting. Asked why she didn’t refuse Tex, Carter said, “I didn’t think ‘no’ would be good enough.”

9:10 a.m.

Good morning. Today’s testimony is about to resume now, a few minutes late. The only witness to the Tex McIver shooting, Dani Jo Carter, is returning to the stand. She spent hours yesterday being questioned by prosecuting attorney Clint Rucker.

