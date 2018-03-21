0 Who is Mark Anthony Conditt, the suspected Austin serial bomber?

Story Highlights Suspect identified as Mark Anthony Conditt, 24.

Police are still looking into whether there were any accomplices.

Police believe Conditt was behind all the bombings in Austin since March 2.

Police have no motive.



AUSTIN, TX. - Law enforcement sources have named Mark Anthony Conditt, 24, as the suspect in Austin's string of deadly bombings.

Conditt was killed by one of his explosives earlier Wednesday morning.

Residents of Austin had been on edge ever since the bombings began March 2, killing two people and injuring at least four others.

The first three involved packages left on porches, while the fourth, which injured two men ages 22 and 23 on Sunday night, was detonated by a tripwire tied to an explosive device.

On Tuesday, an unexploded bomb was discovered at a FedEx facility in Austin, two sources told ABC News. That's the sixth device tied to the serial bomber -- five package bombs and the device tethered to the tripwire.

Getty Images The mayor of the suspected Austin bomber's hometown said Conditt lived only two blocks away from him in a part of the city known as Old Town.

Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales said on Wednesday that police had surveillance on the home overnight Tuesday, though he said he didn't personally know the family.

Gonzales said he had concerned neighbors approaching him because of the large police presence in the neighborhood. He said he let them know everything would be OK.

Authorities said Conditt blew himself up overnight in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot in another suburb as police closed in on him.

Neighbors of Conditt, who was home-schooled growing up and went to Austin Community College, struggled to wrap their minds around the news that he was the suspected bomber.

“I know this is a cliché but I just can’t imagine that,” said one neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and whose children grew up playing with Conditt on Pfluger Street. The neighbor described Conditt as a nice kid from a great family.

Conditt received a degree from Austin Community College’s Northridge Campus and had worked at Crux Semiconductor in Austin as a “purchasing Agent/buyer/shipping and receiving,” according to a profile on a job recruiting website. He previously worked as a computer repair technician.

His mother, Danene Conditt, posted a picture of him in February 2013 to mark his completing a high school-level education.

“I officially graduated Mark from High School on Friday. 1 down, 3 to go. He has 30 hrs of college credit too, but he’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do….maybe a mission trip. Thanks to everyone for your support over the years.”

He and his father, Pat Conditt, purchased a Pflugerville property last year that is now valued at about $69,000. The neighbor said Mark Conditt had been living in that house, which he built with his father’s help.

Police said Wednesday morning that they believe Mark Conditt created all of the explosive devices used in the recent bombings himself.

They are not sure how he spent his last 24 hours and cautioned Austinites to remain vigilant in case he placed bombs that have yet to go off.

The Austin Statesman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

