MARTA to bring in huge crane to repair track after train derailment

ATLANTA - Crews are on site to repair damage caused by a MARTA train derailment.
The derailed cars are still stuck on the tracks more than a day after the accident.
MARTA officials say two cars on an out-of-service train derailed around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the airport station, causing train service to stop on the red and gold lines.
No passengers were on board and the rail operator was not hurt.
We're at the scene as crews prepare to bring in a giant crane to the scene and we'll have the impact to travelers, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Passengers trying to get to the airport must get off at the College Park station, where a shuttle train and buses are taking people back and forth.
The agency is investigating what caused the issue.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}