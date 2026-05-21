MARTA shares before & after photos of rehabilitation, construction projects

ATLANTA — The $1 billion effort to rehabilitate a variety of MARTA stations and facilities in the metro Atlanta area is underway and the transit agency is sharing some of the progress its made.

Now, in addition to continuing work to implement the new Breeze 2.0 fare system and gates and the bus route revamp with NextGen Bus Network, MARTA is showing how some rebuilds and cleanups are going.

Upgrades at several rail stations are now complete, including new floors, new walls, better lighting and deep cleanings.

“Our systemwide Station Rehabilitation Program is focused on creating safer and cleaner rail stations, and more reliable service for our customers,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said in a statement. “MARTA and its construction partners have been working to complete these upgrades prior to World Cup, but the improved service and experience will serve customers and the Atlanta region long after the crowds leave.”

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East Lake Station’s south entrance was included in projects that are at or near completion, but isn’t quite ready to reopen just yet.

Here’s a list of the updated locations:

Flooring : New floors at Airport, Five Points, Garnett, and Indian Creek are safer and easier to clean.

: New floors at Airport, Five Points, Garnett, and Indian Creek are safer and easier to clean. Wall surfaces : New wall surfaces at Five Points, Indian Creek, Peachtree Center, and Vine City are brighter, resistant to graffiti, and protected from the elements.

: New wall surfaces at Five Points, Indian Creek, Peachtree Center, and Vine City are brighter, resistant to graffiti, and protected from the elements. Lighting: Lighting upgrades at Five Points, Garnett, Indian Creek, and Vine City make it easier to navigate the station and feel safer at all hours.

Lighting upgrades at Five Points, Garnett, Indian Creek, and Vine City make it easier to navigate the station and feel safer at all hours. Deep Cleaning: Deep cleaning and pressure-washing at Airport, Five Points, Garnett, Indian Creek, Peachtree Center, and Vine City make stations more attractive to customers and neighbors.

Deep cleaning and pressure-washing at Airport, Five Points, Garnett, Indian Creek, Peachtree Center, and Vine City make stations more attractive to customers and neighbors. Bridges: Pedestrian bridges at East Lake and Indian Creek better connect communities to the system, leading to more access and opportunity.

Elevators: New elevators at Airport and East Lake improve accessibility for customers using wheelchairs, bicycles, and carrying luggage.

New elevators at Airport and East Lake improve accessibility for customers using wheelchairs, bicycles, and carrying luggage. Amenities: New benches and trash cans at Airport, Five Points, and Indian Creek. New SMART restrooms at Peachtree Center and Lakewood will open soon.

New benches and trash cans at Airport, Five Points, and Indian Creek. New SMART restrooms at Peachtree Center and Lakewood will open soon. Operator Enhancements: New operator booths and restrooms on the platforms at Indian Creek and Airport make it easier for operators to take breaks and stay on schedule.

New operator booths and restrooms on the platforms at Indian Creek and Airport make it easier for operators to take breaks and stay on schedule. Landscaping: New landscaping at Indian Creek and Vine City make stations more welcoming and attractive to both customers and residents.

Officials say the work is ongoing as the Station Rehabilitation Program continues, but work will pause during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta.

Work will resume after the semifinal on July 15.

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