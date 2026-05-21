53-year-old man charged with sexual exploitation over child abuse material, GBI says

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces sexual exploitation charges over child sexual abuse material, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

The agency announced the arrest of Judson Nebraska Pollock, 53, of Camilla, on May 20. He was arrested on May 13 in Albany and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children.

The arrest followed an investigation started in June 2025. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a request from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material, which led to the investigation.

Pollock was booked into the Mitchell County Jail following his arrest. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office provided investigative help.

The case is part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This task force is housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and works to identify individuals involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

The Department of Justice created the ICAC Program because of the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material and heightened online activity by predators seeking unsupervised contact with underage victims.

The GBI encourages anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation to contact its CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling one-800-597-TIPS (8477), online or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline also accepts tips.

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