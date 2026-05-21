Suspect accused of stealing person’s gun, robbing them with it

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Police released imagery of a suspect May 20 for a robbery that happened April 17.

APD said the armed robbery happened at 3:29 a.m. at 791 Wylie St. SE.

The suspect took a handgun out of a person’s waistband, police say. The person and the suspect struggled over the gun, and the gun fired. No one was hurt by the discharge.

The suspect then held the person up, taking a phone.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to reach out to Crime Stoppers.

You don’t have to give your name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the suspect‘s arrest and indictment.

Call the tip line at 404-577-8477, visit online, use the P3 Tips app or text CSGA to 738477

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