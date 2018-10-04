MARTA expansion plan faces critical vote today

ATLANTA - MARTA faces a critical vote today on a historic expansion project.
Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at MARTA headquarters, where the board is scheduled to vote at 1:30 p.m.to expand service to most of metro Atlanta.
The board will also address demands by civil rights leaders that the transportation company fulfill millions in minority contracts.
Wha the MARTA expansion means for metro Atlanta, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
