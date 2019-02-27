MARTA bus drivers could make up to $21 per hour; job fair on Saturday

Experienced motorists looking for a job can do so at MARTA’s bus driver job fair this weekend.
The transit system is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters on 2424 Piedmont Road.
Applicants must be at least 21, have at least a high school diploma (or an equivalent), valid CDL permit, and pass required exams, which include a physical examination, drug test and video assessment.
Potential drivers must also have an acceptable driving record with no more than one motor vehicle violation or three points within the last two years.
Applicants must bring:
•A resume with a valid email address and phone number
• Social Security card
•High school diploma, GED or higher degrees
•Seven-year motor vehicle record
• Valid CDL license or a CDL permit with passenger endorsement Starting pay is $15.40 per hour, but drivers could make a top rate of $21.99 per hour.
Interested applicants can apply at www.itsmarta.com/careers.
