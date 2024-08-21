Man, woman arrested in connection to fight, deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two arrests have been made in connection to a fight that escalated into a deadly shooting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the incident inside the Citgo on Columbia Drive near Interstate 20 was caught on surveillance.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with witnesses and a gas station employee about what led to the incident last week.

Witnesses say the fight started because of something the victim said to a young girl.

In the video, you can see the moment the man with the girl became uncomfortable and escorted her out of the store and to the car.

And then seconds later, that man began swinging at the man who made the comments.

After that, guns were drawn and shooting started.

The victim had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that Juwan Frazier, 22, and Erica Favors, 43, have both been arrested in connection with this homicide.

Channel 2 Action News reached out for mugshots of the suspects.

