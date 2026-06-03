Man who told 911 he ‘just killed a man’ convicted in deadly Ellenwood stabbing

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A Clayton County jury has convicted a man who called 911 and admitted he had “killed a man” before leaving the scene of a brutal stabbing in Ellenwood.

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The Clayton County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Bryant was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Edward Gallaher.

Prosecutors said the case dates back to Aug. 5, 2022, when officers responded to a makeshift boarding house in Ellenwood after Bryant called 911 and told dispatchers he had just “killed a man.”

When officers arrived, they found Gallaher dead inside the home. Evidence presented during the trial showed the victim had been stabbed more than 75 times.

According to prosecutors, Bryant later told dispatchers that “the birds were singing at him and told him to do it.”

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During an interview with detectives, Bryant said he shared a room with Gallaher and became agitated while sitting on his bed. Prosecutors said Bryant told investigators he became irritated with the government, picked up a knife and began stabbing the victim.

After the attack, Bryant changed clothes and left the scene, according to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

Following a trial in Clayton County, jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

A judge sentenced Bryant to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We are proud of our team’s unwavering resolve in pursuing justice for the heinous actions that took place on August 5, 2022,” District Attorney Mosley said in a statement. “We hope this conviction brings some measure of comfort to the family and friends of Mr. Gallaher.”

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