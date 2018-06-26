0 Man wanted in South Fulton Walmart holdup

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in the city of South Fulton are looking for a man who held up a Walmart at gunpoint and stole a cash register.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the suspect entered the Walmart on Research Center Atlanta

Drive Monday afternoon, approached the money center, then stole a cash register.

Surveillance photos from the store show the suspect leaving with the cash register in tow.

Customer Jacqueline Robinson told Channel 2 Action News she was at the store Monday and noticed a large police presence.

“I had my grandchildren with me so that was shocking,” Robinson said.

Customers we spoke with told Channel 2 Action News they usually feel safe at that location, but the crime has them on alert.

“When you come to the store or even when you go to the gas station you gotta be aware of your surroundings,” Robinson said.

“Always paying attention, making sure your head’s on a swivel and make sure you park somewhere where there’s lights, especially in the evening,” shopper Melodie Lawrence said.

No customers or employees were injured during the robbery.

A Walmart spokesperson emailed Channel 2 Action News a statement about the robbery.

“The safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We are assisting law enforcement as needed and refer all questions to them,”

- Walmart National Media Relations Manager Payton McCormick.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the South Fulton Police Department at 470-809-7300.

