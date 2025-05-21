Dollar General serial ‘flasher’ now in custody

Investigators arrested a man accused of exposing himself at Dollar General stores across metro Atlanta.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Zani Brown is now in custody.

He is accused in a string of flashings at Dollar General stores in Haralson, Paulding and Douglas counties.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with one store employee who wished to remain anonymous.

She provided Buchanan police with store video of an incident that occurred the evening of March 19.

“The last thing you would think, going to get a gallon of milk at 9 o’clock at night, there’s a guy exposing himself, walking around a store, so it’s really upsetting to me,” Buchanan Police Chief David Ratner said. “There’s a lot of kids and families walking around Dollar Generals at all hours of the day and night.”

Jail records currently show Brown is being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail on a public indecency charge.

