Metro Atlanta authorities seek serial ‘flasher’ who indecently exposes himself at discount stores

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Haralson and Paulding are searching for a man who has repeatedly exposed himself to employees and shoppers at Dollar General stores.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At least three incidents have happened in recent weeks, alarming store employees and shoppers.

One store employee who wished to remain anonymous said she provided Buchanan police with store video of the incident that occurred the evening of March 19.

“I was notified by my assistant manager that a man had come in, exposing himself in the store. He came up to the cash register, asked for the bathroom key, fully exposed, and then walked around the store for another 18 to 20 minutes,” said the employee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Buchanan Police Chief David Rantner spoke to Channel 2’s Tom Regan and provided a surveillance camera screenshot of the suspect.

“The last thing you would think, going to get a gallon of milk at 9 o’clock at night, there’s a guy exposing himself, walking around a store, so it’s really upsetting to me. There’s a lot of kids and families walking around Dollar Generals at all hours of the day and night. So, my main concern is, what’s he got in store next, said Ratner.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Shoppers also expressed shock over the man’s actions.

“I think it’s disgusting for a grown man to come in flashing himself like that, especially when you have some young people around, a lot of kids around here,” said shopper Jonathan McDade.

“Something is wrong with him. Probably needs some mental help, or he’s on drugs,” said shopper Amber Blue.

The police chief says he is working with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office in a joint investigation of the incidents. He also said they have identified the suspect, in his thirties, but are not yet releasing his name.

©2025 Cox Media Group