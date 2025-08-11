Man taken into custody at Banks County Middle School by deputies

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A 38-year-old man from Lula, Georgia was arrested at a Banks County school on Friday.

According to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Terry Moore, a wanted man, at Banks County Middle School.

They’d been called to the school after reports of a suspicious male being on campus.

Deputies said Moore had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the school, the school district or students.

“The swift response of school staff and deputies ensured the safety and security of all students and faculty,” the sheriff’s office said.

