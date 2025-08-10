Man gets decades in prison for stabbing girlfriend 16 times in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man will serve decades in prison after stabbing his girlfriend so violently his knife broke, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office said.

Juan Jose Alfaro-Gonzalez was sentenced to 50 years, with the first 20 years to be served in prison, for the brutal stabbing of his girlfriend in Ball Ground.

On Dec. 30, 2024, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a Ball Ground residence, DA’s office said. At the scene, deputies found a woman with extensive injuries and Alfaro-Gonzalez with a self-inflicted wound to his throat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses reported hearing the victim scream for help, and a man attempted to intervene but retreated when Alfaro-Gonzalez swung at him with a knife.

The victim sustained 16 stab wounds, including injuries to her face, shoulder, wrist, arm, breast, leg, and back. She was hospitalized and is still recovering, the DA’s office said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators found that Alfaro-Gonzalez broke one knife during the assault and retrieved a second knife from the kitchen.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway highlighted the case as revealing a pattern of domestic abuse that escalated after the victim ended the relationship.

The sentencing follows a non-negotiated plea hearing where Alfaro-Gonzalez pled guilty to multiple charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder and family violence aggravated assault.

“This defendant violently attacked the victim in a relentless rage, striking with such force that his knife broke from repeated blows,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe.

Judge David Cannon Jr. sentenced Alfaro-Gonzalez to 50 years, with deportation to follow after his prison term. He is prohibited from contacting the victims and witnesses and banned from Cherokee County and surrounding areas.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group