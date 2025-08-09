More people come forward with complaints against parking company at center of Ch. 2 investigation

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — We’re hearing about more parking nightmares after a Channel 2 Action News investigates story earlier this week.

On Monday, we told you about parkers following the rules and getting big bills in the mail.

The parking company PRRS has acknowledged to Channel 2 consumer investigator Jusin Gray that mistakes were made with how they handle valet parkers.

But in this new case, they are blaming a business. Either way, it’s the customers getting stuck with bills.

Ann Silver said she was angry and confused when she got a $104 notice of parking noncompliance in the mail.

“My blood boiled when I got this letter,” Silver said.

That anger continued when she saw our Channel 2 Action News investigation on Monday about other parkers who got similar bills from Parking Revenue Recovery Services.

“I don’t want to be taken to collections. I’m not going to have my credit point over a parking violation, or which wasn’t a parking violation, but they’re saying it was,” Silver said.

You can see the confusion. A sign at the Brookhaven Egg Harbor saying three hours free parking, no registration required.

That seemed to contradict other signs in the lot.

Silver said she was told by the restaurant that she was OK in a handicap spot with her handicap decal for her father.

“He’s 95. So, we parked in one of the two handicapped spots that were there,” Silver said.

On Monday, we told you about how customers of neighboring C&S Seafood in Brookhaven handed keys to the valet, then got big noncompliance bills in the mail from PRRS.

“I didn’t drive the car into a parking deck or out of the parking deck. I valet-parked,” Tamara Wakhisi said. “So how do we all get tickets? It’s just baffling.

PRRS uses AI technology to monitor gateless lots across the country, 24-7. This year, a proposed class action lawsuit was filed against PRRS, claiming that “Its systems are engineered to confuse consumers and extract unauthorized fees.”

“That is exactly the way I feel. I could not have said that better myself because that’s what they did,” Silver said.

While PRRS acknowledged that mistakes were made with the valet tickets and told us in that case they would retrain staff, this time PRRS blames the restaurant Egg Harbor, telling Gray, “The problem here is with Egg Harbor. They are not authorized to use the lot and should never have put up their sign saying their customers should park there. The restaurant is instructing people to parking illegally.”

When Silver appealed her fine, PRRS denied her dispute but did cut the bill down to $25.

She paid it.

“It baffled me, and it made no sense, but you just want them out of your life at some point,” Silver said.

Egg Harbor disputes PRRS’s claims, saying in a statement:

“Egg Harbor Café is a tenant of the property, and our guests are fully authorized to park in the lot. The property manager has confirmed in writing — and both we and the landlord remain committed to — pursuing dismissals for all tickets issued to our guests. Any suggestion that we are instructing guests to park illegally is completely false. The real issue is the parking vendor’s repeated failure to follow through on agreed dismissals, which has wrongfully led to tickets and even collections notices for our customers. The parking company has since been terminated.”

