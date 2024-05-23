GA man suspected of murdering ex-girlfriend 18 years ago back in jail after getting shot

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend 18 years ago had his bond revoked by a judge Thursday.

Leslie Adams vanished from her Lilburn apartment in 2005 soon after she had taken out a temporary protection order against her ex-boyfriend, Billy Cook.

In 2007, remains were discovered near a beaver dam in Franklin County that were eventually confirmed to be Adams through DNA. Cook was indicted on murder charges in 2018 but has maintained his innocence.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was in Gwinnett County Thursday, where he talked to Adams’ cousin, Alayne Adams.

“I was very relieved when his bond was revoked,” Adams said. “It’s been 18 years that we’ve been waiting for a legal resolution to this. Our grief process cannot end it will not end until we’ve had our day in court. it was definitely a victory. I think it’s one nudge closer to a resolution.”

Cook’s attorney, Keith Adams, said they were disappointed Cook’s bond was revoked.

“I think this is an effort on the part of the District Attorney’s Office to put a little bit of pressure on Mr. Cook, thinking that perhaps if he’s locked up, he might want to consider resolving the case short of a trial. And that’s not going to be the case,” Keith Adams said.

On Wednesday, the state presented evidence that Cook violated a condition of a 2019 bond order stating that he “shall not own or possess any firearms or ammunition of any kind and same (they) shall not be present in any home occupied by the defendant or in any vehicle occupied by the defendant.”

According to the DA’s motion, on Feb. 6, 2024, Cook called 911 to report he had been shot while inside his home.

He told dispatchers he didn’t know who shot him.

When the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded, they observed two pistol magazines inside Cook’s home.

“There was no proof that that belonged to him,” Keith Adams argued.

Keith Adams said Cook denied all the allegations in the 2005 TPO, but the hearing could not go forward because Leslie Adams was not there. Keith Adams maintains that there are other possible explanations for what happened to Leslie Adams and the only way Cook won’t take the murder case to trial is if the state drops the charges.

“We’re not interested in, you know, something reduced and serving a little bit of time,” Keith Adams said. “There’s no evidence to it. He’s maintained his innocence since 2005.”

Alayne Adams said her family is trying to stay the course.

“By God’s grace, we’ve been able to sustain,” Alayne Adams said. “I know that in the end, victory is going to come and we will have peace.”

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that since the case is open, they can’t say much, but that with the defendant recently returning to jail they are ready to prosecute and hold Cook accountable.

