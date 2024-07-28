Man steals checks, donation gift cards, other items from non-profit foundation in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Bibb County after authorities say he stole from a nonprofit foundation.

On Friday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man for a burglary at Jay’s Hope Foundation on Forsyth Street.

Deputies found the man at a nearby restaurant and took him into custody.

He had stored a suitcase full of items he’d taken from the property.

Inside the suitcase were donation gift cards, checks, and other items that belonged to Jay’s Hope.

The items were returned to the organization.

