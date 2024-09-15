Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, investigation underway

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide in southwest Atlanta.

Early Sunday morning, just after 4 a.m., police responded to reports of a person shot on Ira Street Southwest.

Police arrived at the scene to find a 27-year-old man who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

APD has not released any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

