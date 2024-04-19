Man shot and killed in southwest Atlanta homeless encampment, police are investigating

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.
On Thursday night, police were called out to a person shot on Cooper Street Southwest.
Officers arrived at a homeless encampment where they found a man dead.
Police said he had been shot in the chest.
At this time, police said there are no witnesses and there are no suspects in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
