Man shot to death inside Atlanta apartment

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Officers responded to 3041 Landrum Street just after 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man shot to death inside one of the apartments.

Homicide Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that four other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and the victim is related to someone who lived there.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

