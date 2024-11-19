Man shot in the chest at gas station off Ponce de Leon Ave and Piedmont Ave

ATLANTA — Police have taped off a gas station after a man was shot in the chest.

The shooting happened early Tuesday at a Chevron gas station on the corner of Ponce de Leon Ave and Piedmont Ave.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke to investigators, who confirmed there is one victim. Paramedics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where his condition is unclear.

Police told Gehlbach that they have a suspect, but did not give him a description of the suspect.

