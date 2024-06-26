Man shot after 2 suspects open fire outside Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him outside a northwest Atlanta gas station.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw officers and crime scene tape at the Exxon on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd just after midnight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police said two suspects fired shots toward a group of people near the convenience store’s entrance.

Paramedics took one man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released his condition.

No arrests have been made.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

Mother says she texted her son 30 minutes before he was shot, killed by Clayton County officer Al-Nas’s mother says his death has devastated her family.

©2024 Cox Media Group