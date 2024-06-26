Man shot after 2 suspects open fire outside Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after someone shot him outside a northwest Atlanta gas station.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw officers and crime scene tape at the Exxon on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd just after midnight.
Atlanta police said two suspects fired shots toward a group of people near the convenience store’s entrance.
Paramedics took one man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released his condition.
No arrests have been made.
