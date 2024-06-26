Former cheer coach at metro gyms charged with child sex crimes, police fear there are more victims

LOGANVILLE, GA. — A former “cheer coach at several metro Atlanta gyms has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
Loganville police conducted an investigation and first arrested Charles Moore on May 27, charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.
Police continued a joint investigation with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which ended with the arrest of Moore again on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was charged with another count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police say if you are a victim of Moore or believe you may know someone who is, please call the Loganville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 466-8087.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Video shows student throw boy headfirst into garbage can at DeKalb County high school
- Mother says she texted her son 30 minutes before he was shot, killed by Clayton County officer
- GA woman cleared of criminal charge says car rental employee discriminated against her
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group