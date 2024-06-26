Gwinnett County

Former cheer coach at metro gyms charged with child sex crimes, police fear there are more victims

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Charles Moore

By WSBTV.com News Staff

LOGANVILLE, GA. — A former “cheer coach at several metro Atlanta gyms has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Loganville police conducted an investigation and first arrested Charles Moore on May 27, charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor and furnishing obscene materials to a minor.

Police continued a joint investigation with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, which ended with the arrest of Moore again on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was charged with another count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say if you are a victim of Moore or believe you may know someone who is, please call the Loganville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 466-8087.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett man accused of groping jogger could be linked to other public indecency case

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read