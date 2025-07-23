Man sentenced to prison for drug and money laundering operation connected to north GA

ROME, Ga. — A judge sentenced the leader of a multi-state fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking ring to federal prison.

Wilfort Foster, III, 41, of El Monte, California, was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to narcotics and money laundering charges.

According to court records, Foster led an operation that moved hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as significant amounts of fentanyl, from California to north Georgia and elsewhere, then laundered hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money.

The US Attorney’s Office said between 2017 and 2022, Foster and others conspired to move methamphetamine and fentanyl from California to Cartersville and other areas.

Foster was on probation during some of that time.

Prosecutors said Foster ran a stash house and illegal gambling operation from his California barbershop.

According to court documents, after Foster’s operation sold drugs, he had people in Georgia launder more than $600,000 in cash by using shell companies and flying with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to California.

Officials say Foster maintained tight control of his network and once broke a co-defendant’s jaw during a feud over a drug debt.

During an investigation, law enforcement said they seized large amounts of narcotics and more than a dozen guns, including an AR-15.

Foster continued his drug and money laundering operation despite being on probation in California for a case where over nine kilograms of methamphetamine were seized.

Foster was convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

After serving 28 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Five other defendants have pleaded guilty as part of this case and are awaiting sentencing.

