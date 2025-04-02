Man on the run after jumping out of car on GA road after he broke into it, police say

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A manhunt is underway after police said a man jumped from a vehicle that he broke into Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m. Milledgeville officers were called to Glenhaven Drive after reports of a man running through yards. Officers searched the area but could not find him.

Then around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to Dunlap Road and Pebbleridge Road after reports of a man jumping out of a moving car. Police said they learned the car belonged to a resident of Glendavel Drive, where they had been looking for the suspect earlier.

The car owner told police she didn’t realize someone was in her car until she stopped, and the man jumped out from the back seat and ran away.

A resident’s camera, caught the man walking through yards after jumping from the car.

At around 4 p.m., MPD said officers were sent to a home on Timberlane Road for a report of a car break-in. During the investigation, they found a pink towel and pants that the suspect had been seen wearing earlier on video.

Police believe the suspect is now wearing red gym shorts, with no shoes and no shirt.

Authorities are asking residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuables secure. Anyone with information or see the suspect, should call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090 or call 911.

