Man robbed at gunpoint believes woman he met in luxury hotel bar set him up

ATLANTA - A search in underway and investigators are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects caught on video at an upscale hotel in Buckhead.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday at the St. Regis Hotel on West Paces Ferry Road NW.
A man told police he and a friend met two women whom he identified as Ariana and Jordan at the hotel's bar. The victim said he later went to his hotel room with Jordan when the situation took a turn.
After going to the bathroom, the victim said he heard the woman open the door for Ariana and another man.
The victim said when he entered the room, he saw a man wearing all black with a gray ski mask holding a silver handgun, demanding his watch, which is worth $25,000.
