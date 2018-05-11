  • Man repeatedly stabs driver in road rage incident at red light, police say

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man wanted in a road rage stabbing.

    The incident happened May 7 on Peachtree Industrial Blvd near Little Mill Road in Sugar Hill, Georgia.

    Officials said when the victim stopped at a red light on Peachtree Industrial Blvd, a man with a shaved head stopped beside the victim's car and got out. 

    Moments later, the man approached the victim's door and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to police.

    The victim is expected to be okay, but police need the public's help identifying the person responsible.

    The man is described as white, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150-170 pounds, in his 30s. He was last seen driving an early 2000s blue Mazda Protégé 5.

    If you have any information, you are urged to call 770-513-5300.

