Man pleads guilty on charges of multiple charges including armed robbery involving a weapon

Judge Ben J. Miller of the Upson County Superior Court accepted a guilty plea March 3 from Joseph V. Roberts for an armed robbery involving a hatchet at a Thomaston gas station. Miller sentenced Roberts to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation.

The sentence followed the recommendation of the state, though Roberts had argued for a shorter prison term of 10 years as part of his blind plea. The charges included armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the second degree.

According to the State, had this case gone to trial, they would have shown that on July 12, 2025, Roberts entered the Southside BP in Thomaston and went to the drink cooler to take a Budlight Lime. He waited for a customer to leave the counter before pulling a hatchet from his pants and walking behind the clerk’s counter. Roberts threatened the clerk with the hatchet and demanded money. The clerk avoided injury by jumping over the counter and escaping. Roberts then used the hatchet to smash the store’s cash register and monitors. He stole $678 and the beer before fleeing the scene.

Following the robbery, Roberts led law enforcement on a vehicle chase that crossed into Taylor County and back into Upson County. He was eventually caught by officers.

Investigator Marcus Denson and the Thomaston Police Department led the investigation into the case. Senior Assistant District Attorney Audrey D. Holliday represented the state during the proceedings. She was assisted by a legal team including Senior Assistant District Attorney John McAbee, Investigator Rick Reeves, Victim Advocate Bailey Middlebrooks and Legal Assistant Earielle Mullins. Holliday credited witnesses for providing information that led to the arrest.

“This case could have been so much worse. We are thankful for the witnesses that were able to provide great information on what the Defendant was wearing and driving and for keeping the police informed of his location. We are grateful there were no further injuries and that Judge Miller accepted the State’s recommendation due to the severity of this crime,” Holliday said.

