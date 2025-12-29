Man killed, another hospitalized in early morning shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is hospitalized following an early morning shooting Monday in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded just before 1:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire along Cologne Drive SE. Officers found a 48-year-old man shot multiple times inside a home. He was pronounced dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police also found another man who had been shot.

Lt. Christopher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department said medics took that man to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is stable.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“A dispute that erupted into gunfire,” Butler said, adding that investigators are still working to determine the exact relationship between the two men. “We believe they are family, but we are still trying to link that.”

Family members told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers the victim was a loving father, son and brother.

Police say they have seen an increase in domestic violence incidents around the holidays.

“Here recently we have seen just some tempers flaring,” Butler said.

A neighbor told Rogers he heard the gunfire and said the family was new to the community.

“Real surprised because they weren’t no trouble, they kept to themselves, they were quiet folks,” he said.

He added that the neighborhood is typically peaceful and close-knit.

“Other than that, we don’t have trouble like that around here,” he said.

Police said they are continuing to interview people and are waiting for the medical examiner before releasing the names of the men involved.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group