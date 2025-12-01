Man in jail after police say he tried to kidnap 2 young girls in southeast Georgia

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man is in jail in southeast Georgia after police say he tried to kidnap two 12-year-old girls.

Evert Amaya-Luna was arrested by Glynn County police on Nov. 27 after a 911 call came in that two young girls were approached by a man and he tried to grab their arms and have them come with him.

When police officers got to the area, on Burnett Road near New Jesup Highway, they interviewed witnesses after detaining Amaya-Luna.

After gathering evidence and interviewing Amaya-Luna and others at the scene, police charged him with two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He remains in custody in the Glynn County jail, records show. Police said the investigation is still open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group