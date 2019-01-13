Man in custody after police found 2 men shot to death in SUV

ATLANTA - A man is now in jail for Atlanta's first two murders of 2019 that rocked one local community.
Atlanta police announced Saturday that they arrested Carlos White for the murders of Quinton Porter and Frederick Parker on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.
Porter and Parker were found shot to death in an SUV and investigators say White targeted the two men, who were his acquaintances.
TRENDING STORIES
- Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say
- New software aims to crack down on Netflix account sharing
- Jayme Closs spends 1st restful night back with family
Channel 2 Action News was at the scene Jan. 3 as police investigated their deaths.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington saw a crowd of 100 people gathered before a fight broke out between family and friends at the scene.
White faces murder charges and remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond, according to records.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}