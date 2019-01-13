New software aims to crack down on Netflix account sharing

A new software being marketed to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu could allow the companies to crack the whip on account holders who are generous with sharing their password with nonpaying friends.
Software company Synamedia recently introduced the new software at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a way for streaming providers to save money. It uses artificial intelligence to track down, analyze and flag users who appear to be logged in at different locations, Hypebeast reported.
If passwords are being sold through for-profit operations, accounts could be shut down, WFLA-TV and CNN reported.
Synamedia said in a statement that nearly 26 percent of millennials share their Netflix credentials, which they say costs the pay-to-watch industry billions.
“Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore. Our new solution gives operators the ability to take action,” said Synamedia Chief Performance Officer Jean Marc Racine. “Many casual users will be happy to pay an additional fee for a premium, shared service with a greater number of concurrent users. It’s a great way to keep honest people honest while benefiting from an incremental revenue stream.”
Whether any streaming service will implement the software remains to be seen.
