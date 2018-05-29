Man found with trunk full of pot-laced candy outside strip mall, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - Warning to parents: A man was arrested after having a trunk full of drug-laced candy, according to authorities, and he may have been trying to sell the illicit sweets to kids.
Jail records show Lief Ervin is facing more than a dozen charges for possession of marijuana and intent to distribute.
An agent with the Georgia Department of Revenue was on business at a local strip mall on Cobb Parkway South when he smelled marijuana.
According to a police report, the agent walked over to the car and “observed marijuana and a digital scale lying in the truck that Ervin was reaching into.”
The agent found pot-laced snacks that looked similar to Cheetos, Goldfish and gummy bears.
“Packages that included the name brands you would associate with Cheetos, with Reese’s Pieces with Lemonheads with Sour Patch Kids,” said Chuck Mcphilamy with the Marietta Police Department.
