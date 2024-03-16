Man found guilty of robbing Georgia bank in 2023 while on supervised release

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man has been found guilty of robbing a Macon Truist Bank in 2023 while he was on supervised release.

Back in 2023, 29-year-old Gabriel Bell of Macon entered the Truis Bank on Riverside Drive, demanding money while threatening to shoot employees, according to court documents.

“Gabriel Bell terrorized Truist employees when he entered the bank and demanded money while threatening to shoot them,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “People should be safe to conduct their everyday business without fear or intimidation; sending Bell back to federal prison will further that goal.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the robbery, Bell was seen wearing a blue surgical mask and he had handed the teller a note that said “PUT ALL BIG BILLS IN ENVELOPE (ROBBERY) Do anything stupid, and I’ll shoot you!”

He was also seen on a surveillance camera grabbing a gun from his hip.

Bell was eventually arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of him, prompting his identification.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bell was on supervised release after he robbed a Huddle House in 2015. Additionally, he was found in possession of an illegal firearm by a felon in North Carolina in 2021.

Bell faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Former NAACP president says drama surrounding DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade was ‘very racist’ Judge Scott McAfee ruled Friday that either DA Fani Willis or special prosecutor Nathan Wade must step down from the Georgia election interference case after th

©2023 Cox Media Group