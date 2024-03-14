Drone, cocaine, meth found amongst contraband during Ga. state prison search

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A large amount of drugs and other contraband was discovered at a Georgia state prison during four separate searches.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, the Georgia Department of Corrections said two people, identified as Bernard Stanfield and Janari Farmer were seen near the Wilcox State Prison. Authorities said the duo had a drone and 1,835 grams of marijuana.

The two were arrested by Abbeville police and taken to Wilcox County Jail with pending charges, according to officials.

On Friday, two civilians were spotted near the Wilcox prison and the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office were notified. After searching around the prison, deputies reportedly found a tablet, charger cord, charger block, 870 grams of tobacco and five packs of wrapping paper.

The two suspects, whose ages and identities were not released, were found and arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following day, two other people were found near the facility. Officials said the two unidentified people along with the driver of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Wilcox County Jail pending charges.

During the search authorities reportedly found 2,730 grams of tobacco, 1,795 grams of marijuana, 164 grams of ecstasy pills, 53 grams of methamphetamine, 23 packs of rolling papers and a cigarette lighter.

On Monday, Enrique Martinez was found near the prison. Wilcox County deputies arrested Martinez and booked into Wilcox County Jail with pending charges.

After a search, deputies said they found 239 grams of marijuana,1,470 grams of tobacco and 5.5 grams of cocaine.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man walks into metro Popeyes with gunshot wound; 2 found shot in parking lot nearby, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group