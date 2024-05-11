4 arrested 11 years after 3 bodies found in backseat of abandoned car in Union City

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four men for a triple murder that happened more than a decade ago.

In January 2013, a Union City police officer found an abandoned 2010 Dodge Charger along I-85. When he got closer, he found three bodies in the backseat.

Investigators say all three people had been tortured and murdered in Clayton County before being dumped in Fulton County.

The victims were lured to a home in Jonesboro where they were forced inside at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, more than 11 years later, 12 murder warrants were handed down for four men.

Darrell Harris, Keante Harris, Kevin Harris and Kenneth Thompson are all facing three malice murder charges.

Over the last 48 hours, all four men have been arrested across three states.

Details on what led up to the triple murder are unclear.

