Father, Atlanta business owner hit by car after pulling over to change a flat tire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and well-known Atlanta business owner was seriously injured in a terrible crash after he got a flat tire.

Scotty Williams, also known as Scotty ATL, is the owner of Grillz By Scotty. He says he was with his girlfriend when he pulled over to fix a flat tire along I-75.

Police said the accident happened on May 5 around 11:15 p.m.

Williams’ Mercedes Benz E350 was parked in the traffic safety zone between I-75 north and the exit ramp to Windy Hill Road, police said. A Ford tow truck was parked behind the Mercedes with flashing lights on. The driver, 33-year-old Martin Ndung’u, was inside the tow truck.

Williams and Micah Baskin, 35, were standing outside of the Mercedes.

Police said a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Rodney Griffin, 49, was heading north on I-75 when he got into the traffic safety zone and hit the parked tow truck and the Mercedes.

The GMC pushed the tow truck into the Mercedes, which then slammed into Williams and Baskin, throwing them into the median of the highway.

Williams was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Baskin and Griffin were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Baskin was released, but Williams remains in the hospital.

Williams spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Action News Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell from his hospital bed in the Intensive Care Unit.

“It’s a blessing I wasn’t changing the tire because if I was, I probably would have been dead,” said Williams

Williams told Newell he just celebrated his company’s five-year anniversary and the grand opening of his new location, just a couple of weeks before the crash happened.

He said his leg is broken in eight different parts, but he is thankful to be alive.

“I’ve had two surgeries, I’ve had a few blood transfusions,” said Williams.

Williams said the tow truck driver stopped to help him and offered to tow the car after they attempted to fix the flat tire but were unable to.

He said he was in between his car and the tow truck when Griffin crashed into the back of it.

He said a Grady Memorial Hospital employee witnessed the entire crash and stopped to help.

“I’m thankful I do think it was God that sent me those people and to safety and to the hospital,” said Williams.

It’s unclear if the driver will be charged but police say they are still investigating.

Williams said his business is doing just fine while he is in the hospital.

