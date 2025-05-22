Man faces child sex crimes charges in South GA; officials say more victims possible

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community more child victims of sexual abuse may be out there after a man was booked on sex crimes charges.

James Cortez Moss was booked Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s been charged with aggravated sodomy - commit sodomy with force of a child under 10, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape and incest, officials said.

The charges are related to sex crimes Moss allegedly committed in November 2022 and April of this year.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is continuing its investigation.

The special victims unit is urging people to contact them at 229-759-6034 if they know someone affected or if they have any information on the case.

“Your voice matters, and your report could help bring justice and prevent further harm,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Moss’s arrest, Lee County authorities said.

Lee County is just north of Albany in southern Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this case.

